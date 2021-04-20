close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2021

Patwaris election on 24th

Our Correspondent
April 20, 2021

MANSEHRA: A tough competition for the office of the district president of Anjuman-i-Patwarian is expected between two aspirants in the election scheduled for April 24.

The former president Sajid Jehangiri would face Bashir Khan Swati in the one-on-one contest scheduled to be held next week.

The elections for Patwaris body senior position were being held after three years and it was happening for the first time that rest of the office bearers of the Anjuman were elected unopposed.

