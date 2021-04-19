Prof Saleha Parveen dies due to coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Dean Faculty of Education in Sindh University, Jamshoro, Prof Dr Saleha Parveen, has passed away at the age of 56 due to current wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Reports said she was admitted to the LUMS with complaint of chest pain, where she tested Covid-19 positive and later died due to the infection.
Her funeral was held at Bismillah Town in Hyderabad. Vice-Chancellor Sindh University and others expressed their condolences with the bereaved family and also paid rich tributes to her dedicated services in the field of education.