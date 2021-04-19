close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2021

Man shot dead, two passersby injured

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2021

KARACHI: A man was gunned down and two passersby, including a teenage boy, were wounded in a firing incident over an apparently personal enmity in a neighbourhood of Orangi Town on Sunday. An Ittehad Town police official said the incident took place in the Faqir Colony locality, following which law enforcers and rescue workers reached the crime scene and transported the casualties to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The official said the deceased was identified as 42-year-old Khalid Masood and the injured as 17-year-old Bilal and 26-year-old Abdul Wahab.

Latest News

More From Pakistan