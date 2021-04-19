ETPB land retrieved

JHANG: The Evacuee Trust Property Board officials with the support of local police retrieved 102-Kanal trust land from a man on Sunday. The land was given to a new party on lease for three years.

According to ETPB Deputy Administrator Yasir Akram’s office memorandum, a very precious 102-Kanal agricultural land situated at Lala Johla of Massan area had been retrieved from the illegal possession of an influential person after a legal struggle of five years. After tackling the resistance with the help of police force, the trust land had been handed over to another party on new lease for three years, he said.