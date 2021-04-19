Primary pupils in hotspots to stay home till Eid as virus deaths soar

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government on Sunday decided that students from grades 1-8 in virus hotspots will remain home until Eid as the country struggled to rein in a surging body count which went as high as 149 — the second highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began.

The country also witnessed 6,127 fresh infections, the third time the cases exceeded the 6,000 mark since the outbreak began, according to data retrieved from the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) website.

The 24 hours leading to Sunday had both the largest increases in cases and deaths of the year. The highest single-day deaths were recorded on June 20, which were 153. June 20 was also the peak of the first wave and saw over 6,800 cases.

As of Sunday, active infections breached the 80,000 mark — 80,559, after the 6,127 positives. Of the day’s 149 fatalities, Punjab accounted for 97 deaths.

Some 5,285 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 528 of whom were on ventilators. Punjab’s ventilators saw very high occupancy rates, with Gujranwala (88 per cent), Multan (81 per cent) and Lahore (80 per cent) topping the NCOC’s list, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan (60 per cent).

Gujranwala also saw the highest oxygen beds occupancy in the country with 85 per cent occupied, followed by Peshawar 73 per cent, Gujrat 71 per cent and Swat 67 per cent. A total of 756,285 cases were detected, while the death toll stood at 16,243.

The Covid situation prompted President Arif Alvi to make a plea to Pakistanis — who have largely been indifferent to government precautionary advice — to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Alvi tweeted: “6127 new Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, close to the peak in the 1st wave of 6825 on Jun 13 [sic]. So PLEASE implement SOPs.1- Wear Masks 2- Implement social distancing in bazaars and all activities 3- Ensure 3ft distance in masjid prayers 3. Wash hands frequently.”

However, the soaring infections and fatalities did not deter the government from resuming on-campus classes today (Monday) for matriculation and intermediate-level students, even in “affected districts”. The decision was announced by Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood on Twitter after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in which health and education ministers of all provinces, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, attended.

“Classes 9 to 12 would commence in affected districts in a staggered manner to allow students to prepare for Board exams,” Mahmood said, adding the classes would be held under “strict SOPs”. Classes 1-8 would remain closed till Eidul Fitr and will continue classes online.

Sharing further details of the meeting, Mahmood said the exams for classes 9th to 12th will take place according to the new dates announced by the educational boards across the country. “This means the exams will not start before the 4th week of May,” he clarified.

He also said the university admissions schedule will be adjusted keeping in view the new exam time table. Universities in affected districts would continue online education while in districts with less than 8 per cent positivity, they will continue to function as normal.

It was also decided that A, AS, O-level and IGCSE exams will take place as per the dates announced by Cambridge Assessment International Education’s (CAIEs) , Shafqat added. “There will be no delay or cancellation,” he confirmed.

Students wishing to take exams in October or November can do so in the same fee already paid, he added. He said Cambridge has decided not to give teacher assessed grades this year therefore those not taking exams will take them in the next cycle Oct/Nov. “Cambridge also assured [the government] that all SOPs will be strictly followed,” he added.