PTI govt must prosecute Imran before booking Sana: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said before registering a case of terrorism against the party’s Punjab president Rana Sanaullah, the imposed PTI government must prosecute Imran Khan, who is an absconder in a terrorism case. In a series of tweets while responding to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Marriyum said Imran had been an absconding for almost seven years now. She said a case was registered against him in 2014 for his violence inciting remarks. However, she said Imran had not been arrested in this case yet. She said such double standards would not be allowed.