Covid kills seven more as another 673 test positive

Seven more people have died due to Covid-19 and 673 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,551 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 12,022 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 673 people, or six per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,462,158 tests, which have resulted in 272,196 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 7,523 patients across the province are currently infected: 7,143 are in self-isolation at home, 10 at isolation centres and 370 at hospitals, while 343 patients are in critical condition, of whom 43 are on life support.

He added that 330 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 260,122, which shows the recovery rate to be 95.5 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 673 fresh cases of Sindh, 408 (or 61 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 290 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 67 from District South, 25 from District Malir, 16 from District Central, and five each from the West and Korangi districts.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 99 new cases, Jamshoro 20, Sukkur 16, Badin and Larkana 12 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 11, Ghotki 10, Dadu nine, Thatta eight, Sanghar seven, Qambar, Matiari and Tando Muhammad Khan six each, Mirpurkhas five, Sujawal and Umerkot four each, Kashmore, Khairpur, Naushehroferoze and Tando Allahyar three each, Jacobabad two and Shikarpur one, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government, otherwise the third wave can turn more dangerous.