After paying Rs1.2m: If Bani Gala can be regularised, why not Jati Umrah?

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal Friday termed the government a threat to national security and said the ‘selected prime minister needs to be examined by a psychiatrist’.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at the PMLN Model Town Secretariat here.

Rana Sanaullah, Ata Tarar, Zahid Bokhari, Samiullah Khan and Rana Arshad were present on the occasion.

Ahsan said Imran Khan was not fit for the PM's job and was directly responsible for the country’s economic disaster.

“This person does not know that his policies are destroying the economy,” he said, adding that the federal budget was just a month away but the government had no permanent finance minister.

He said 220 million people were suffering due to the failed policies of the incompetent government.

The PMLN leader claimed that the country had never seen such mismanagement and incompetence.

“Pakistan is on the brink of economic collapse. Food prices are skyrocketing, while every home is facing unemployment and other financial issues. 220 million people are being pushed by the government to the wall. National unity is needed to tackle challenges. They have no team or programme, while the law and order situation is so bad that the social media had to be shut down on Friday,” he maintained.

PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said the entire country remained jammed for three days. “Every major road was blocked. People were on the roads but the prime minister had no worries,” he said.

He said during the last three days, revenue officers were called and forced to change overnight the property ownership documents of the Sharif family land. He said the PML-N spoiled their late night show.

“You are crossing the red line. If you come to our houses, the reaction will not be just a political protest,” he said, adding that the government was checking 30 years old documents and questioning the allotments made at that time, which was not right.

He said, “Someday you will check pre-1947 documents and say that there was no Pakistan.”

He said the drama of accountability for blind revenge had flopped.

“If Banigala can be regularized by paying Rs1.2 million, you should issue a notice to Mian Sahib to deposit Rs2.5 million. If you look at the record of Zaman Park, it was also a state land. The whole of Punjab is a state land, which was allotted under various schemes,” he said.