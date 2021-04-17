Pak climbers summit Annapurna to honour Sadpara

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistani mountaineers – Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi – who had left for Nepal to scale 8,091 meters Annapurna peak, considered one of the deadliest and most fatal mountains of the world, successfully summited the peak on Friday.

A four-member team that also included team manager Saad Munawar and cameraman Kamran Ali started their expedition in late March to honour late Pakistani mountaineer and high-altitude porter, Muhammad Ali Sadpara.

Tweeting about the success, Saad Munawar wrote; “With the grace of ALLAH SWT, Pakistani climbers Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi summited Mt Annapurna at 1.30pm on 16th April, 2021. Communicating via radio sets, both climbers thanked the nation and asked for prayers for their safe return. This is Pakistan's first ever summit of Mt Annapurna. Mt Annapurna (8,091m) is the 10th highest Mountain in the world. This is not the success of 2 climbers only but of the whole Pakistani Mountaineering community.”