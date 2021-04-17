Coronavirus claims 36 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus on Friday claimed 36 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and infected 1,061 more people.

It put the death toll from the infectious disease at 2,832 while the number of positive cases reached 104,480.

With the virus spread to most of the places in KP, the government has strengthened laboratories and increased the number of investigations. Up to 7709 investigations were done in KP on Friday.

Of 36 fatalities, Peshawar alone reported 18. In Peshawar, the coronavirus has so far taken 2832 lives.

Mardan and Swat lost six each life as a result of the infectious disease.

The viral infection also took two lives each in Upper Dir and Malakand districts.

The infectious disease has played havoc in the Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara and Mardan divisions but the southern districts of the province either seem to be safe from the virus or the government is receiving no information from there about losses and positive cases.

In the past few months when the virus had spread to almost every district, the health department had not reported any fatality or positive case from the southern districts.