27,323 elderly citizens vaccinated on first of Ramazan, says Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Thursday that corona vaccination was administered to 27,323 elderly citizens on the first Ramazan as extra hours have been added in the form of two shifts.

The minister said that in the morning shift 15,130 people and in evening shift 12,193 people were inoculated. She said the vaccination process for elderly citizens was going on at full pace.

The health minister said, “So far Punjab has administered first dose of vaccine to more than 136,000 healthcare workers and second dose to over 83,000 people. Similarly, Punjab has administered first dose of vaccine to more than 390,000 and second dose to over 90,000 elderly citizens. Overall, Punjab has vaccinated more than 750,000 people.

We are taking all out-measure to control the pandemic and capacity of public sector hospitals is being steadily increased, the minister said. Registration process for the people between 50 to 60 years of age has been started. We have set a target for vaccination of 20,000 citizens per day.

Senior citizens are being facilitated all across the province. During the holy month of Ramazan, people are being vaccinated in two shifts. The first shift works between 10am and 4pm and the second shift operates between 9pm to 1am.

The provincial health minister urge the people to use face masks despite vaccination. “We are using top quality vaccine in Punjab. I request the people to take safety precautions to control the pandemic,” the minister said.