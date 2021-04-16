CDA issues show cause notice to officials involved in bogus transfer of plot

ISLAMABAD: Brother of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, MNA Ali Nawaz Awan, became victim of bogus allotment of plots from CDA One Window Operation.

CDA higher authorities have issued showcase notices to responsible officials and sought their reply in above mention matter.

According to details available with ‘The News’ Umar Awan, brother of MNA and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan, purchased a plot (Plot No 39, Street 92, D-13) in Islamabad from Waqar Ali and transferred it on the name of his wife.

Soon Umar Awan came to know that the file was bogus and transfer from CDA One Window Operation was also fake. The matter brought into the notice to higher authorities on which Member Estate Naveed Elahi issued a showcase notice on 15-1-2021 to Arfan Ali, who was Chairman of Genuineness committee and Ejaz Ul Hassan and Additional Director at that time.

It is mentioned in show cause notice that “As per reported of Director (Security), CDA a Plot No 39, Street No 92, Sector D-13, Islamabad was allotted fraudulently and had been admitted at One Window Operation (OWO) directorate for transfer. Further the report of “Genuineness Committee” of Land and Rehabilitation Directorate is also found gorged.

When ‘The News’ contacted Arfan Ali to get his version he told that he is suspended and has written his reply to show cause notice and has requested the department to give him complete details of above mention case, so that he can prepare his reply.

While talking to ‘The News’ Member Estate Naveed Elahi told that showcase notice is already issued to concern officials and we are waiting for their reply.

MNA Ali Nawaz Awan, while commenting about bogus transfer case with his brother, said, “His brother is working in Dubai I have asked all of my family members that they have nothing to do with my politics.”

There are number of cases of bogus transfers from CDA One Window Operation. It seems that CDA chairman and other higher officials are helpless to stop such fake transfers and give relief to applicants.