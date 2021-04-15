95pc Pakistanis willing to fast: survey

ISLAMABAD: The Pulse Consultant has released details of a latest survey carried out to seek opinion of over 2,000 Pakistanis on Ramazan and its preparations.

According to the survey done between April 5 and April 10, 2021, around 95 per cent people expressed their willingness to keep fast. Of them, 76 per cent people said they will fast for the whole month. About the Quran recitation, 67 per cent people said they will do it daily. To a question about Taravih prayers, 36 per cent people said they intend to offer them for whole month. A total of 63 per cent people said they will offer Taravih prayers in mosque.

Replying to a question about their favourite dish at Iftar and Sehr, 72 per cent people said they like to eat curry at Sehr.

About Iftar, 55 per cent people said they like to eat fruit salad, 52 per cent preferred pakoras (fritters) while 24 per cent voted for samosa rolls.

About favourite drink, 47 per cent people said other than water sherbet is a must to quench the thirst.