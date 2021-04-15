Community Development Programme phase III

LALAMUSA: The District Development Committee Wednesday approved the Community Development Program phase III with the consultation of Members of Punjab Assembly.

The approval was granted during a meeting chaired by DC Saif Anwar Jappa and the approved projects are 110, 8 roads in rural areas, and reconstruction of dangerous conditioned building of two hospitals. According to the projects, Highways Department will construct 8 roads with the expenditure of Rs 179 million.

With the expenditure of Rs 420 million, 57 schemes of local government and community development have been given approval. Water Supply Line will be also laid in 12 union councils too. 43 schemes of Public Health Engineering Dept have been also given approval on which Rs 370 million will be spent.