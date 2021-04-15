Two held for overcharging

FAISALABAD: Two shopkeepers were arrested and booked for overcharging of sugar on Wednesday. Sadr Assistant Commissioner (AC) Umar Maqbool checked a grocery store and found shopkeeper Anwar Mansoor selling sugar at Rs 95 per kg instead of government fixed rate Rs 84 per kg. Case was registered against the shopkeeper. Similarly shopkeeper Muhammad Zaheer was also arrested at Talha Zaheer grocery store for selling sugar at exorbitant prices.