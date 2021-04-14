Punjab CM calls for effective price control mechanism

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to make more effective price control mechanism to provide relief to the masses.

In a statement on Tuesday, the CM expressed the satisfaction that essential items are being provided to the consumers at three-year old rates in 313 Ramazan bazaars. Sugar is available at a subsidised rate of Rs.68 per kg, he added. The CM said ample stock of sugar is available and no one will be allowed to increase its rate. Similarly, flour is also available at a subsidised rate.

The chief minister announced to check rates in Ramazan bazaars by conducting surprise visits and emphasised that no one will be allowed to sell substandard items in Ramazan bazaars. The Ramazan bazaars will be monitored at every level and the government will overcome the menace of price hike, he warned. No one will be allowed to exploit the poor and an increase in the rates of essential items will not be tolerated, he further said.

The CM assured to take necessary steps to save the common man from the effects of price-hike adding that steps taken for overcoming price-hike are yielding results. The government will continue to work for saving the general public from price-hike, assured the CM.

Meanwhile, MPA Hamid Yar Haraj called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss development schemes and matters of mutual interest. Talking on the occasion, the CM said the district development projects are being initiated and their completion will be ensured in the next two and a half years. Consultation with parliamentarians will be ensured in this regard, he added and announced to personally review development schemes during field visits.

The chief minister emphasised that the quality of work and transparency will be ensured in development schemes. The people need the solution to their problems and the government will come up to their expectations, he assured. The government is utilising resources for the betterment of the common man, concluded the CM.

Hamid Yar Haraj thanked the CM for taking efforts for the south Punjab secretariat and appreciated that development schemes of Khanewal district are a part of CM's priorities.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration, as well as the police, to take indiscriminate action against the violators of law and made it clear that no compromise will be made on the writ of the State and the supremacy of law in the society. The CM regretted that the people had to face difficulties due to blocked roads.