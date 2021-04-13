Pak expats lauded as remittances rise 43pc in March

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Monday to share data of remittances Pakistanis working outside their country sent back home in March 2021.The love and commitment of overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan was unparalleled, Prime Minister Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle. “You sent over 2bn for 10 straight m[on]ths despite Covid breaking all records.” He said workers’ remittances rose to 2.7 billion in March — 43 per cent higher than last year’s corresponding period. “So far this fiscal year remittances rose 26 per cent,” he added.