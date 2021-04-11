close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
April 11, 2021

KTH totally revamped, modernised: PM

National

April 11, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has been totally revamped and modernised after a lot of effort."It is easy to build a new state of the art hospital; but very difficult to fix our existing government hospitals. I want to congratulate the KTH Board and management for their efforts," he twitted.

