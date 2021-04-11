KTH totally revamped, modernised: PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has been totally revamped and modernised after a lot of effort."It is easy to build a new state of the art hospital; but very difficult to fix our existing government hospitals. I want to congratulate the KTH Board and management for their efforts," he twitted.