ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has allowed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch an investigation against two former chairmen and officers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to sources, the probe has been approved against the two former NAB chairmen and officers from 2011 to 2017 period.

This action has been taken in the light of the cabinet-approved inquiry report of the Broadsheet Commission.

According to sources, the National Accountability Bureauâ€™s tenure from 2011 to 2017 was declared the darkest period in its history. Its officers had shrewdly played their role in closing down Swiss accounts cases by misleading the court.

The sources said that due to the role of the NAB officers, the Swiss cases were closed despite availability of original record.

It should be remembered that a few days ago Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had hinted that the Swiss cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari could be reopened.