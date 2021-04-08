tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has announced that O/A Level examinations will be held as per the schedule. This decision has disappointed the students who were hoping for a delay in the examinations as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has disturbed the academic session.
Online classes were extremely ineffective. Being an intermediate student, I am well aware of this reality. Now, the case for the cancellation of examinations is closed for O/A Level students. Matric and intermediate students are still hopeful.
Ali Azlan
Lahore