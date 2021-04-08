close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
April 8, 2021

Two injured

Karachi

 
April 8, 2021

Mir Badshah, 45, was shot and injured in the Safoora Chowrangi area, said a Sachal police station official. Police said that the man was shot at after he resisted a mugging bid. A Pak Colony police station official said that 55-year-old Yaqoob was injured in a firing incident that took place in the Bara Board area, adding that the man was taken to the Civil Hospital.

