Pakistan stands with King Abdullah II

ISLAMABAD: Lending support to Jordan’s King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussain, Pakistan Monday said it stood in solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom and its King.

This was Islamabad’s first official reaction after reports about a failed coup against the Jordanian monarch surfaced in the media. “Pakistan is following the situation in Jordan. We stand in solidarity with King Abdullah II Ibn Hussain. Pakistan fully supports the rights of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to preserve its security, stability and sovereignty,“ said the Foreign Office.

Earlier, the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) of which Pakistan is a member had also announced that it fully supported all measures taken by King Abdullah II to maintain security, stability in his country. Pakistan’s response came from events in Amman in which a rift between King Abdullah and his half-brother Prince Hamzah were reported.

The Jordanian government accused Prince Hamzah of destabilising Jordan’s security. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Prince Hamzah and two others were involved in a failed palace coup that had foreign backing. However, he did not name the foreign capitals allegedly involved.