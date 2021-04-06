Conviction ratio in accountability courts is 68.8pc: NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday said NAB officers are putting double efforts to recover looted money from the corrupt.

Chairing a meeting to review the NAB performance at the NAB Headquarters, he directed all regional bureaus of the NAB to use all available resources to nab corrupt elements and arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders as per law so that they could be brought to justice.

During the meeting, it was informed that the Operation and Prosecution Divisions of the NAB are working closely. Javed said the NAB has chalked out a comprehensive anti-Corruption three-pronged strategy comprising awareness, prevention and enforcement for eradication of corruption. “The NAB’s faith is a corruption-free Pakistan by adopting accountability for all.”

He said the NAB has introduced a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) system consisting of two investigation officers and a legal consultant and a financial expert for transparent investigations. He said the overall conviction ratio in accountability courts is about 68.8pc.

He appreciated the devoted efforts of the NAB Headquarters and all regional bureaus and directed doubling their efforts to eradicate corruption and recover looted money from the corrupt.