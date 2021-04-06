close
Tue Apr 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
O
ONLINE
April 6, 2021

Gill jeers at PDM show-cause notice to PPP

National

O
ONLINE
April 6, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said “we can only laugh at PDM’s show-cause notice to PPP”.

Gill took to Twitter and said “You have gone serious.” The SAPM described opposition’s current situation through a gag. “Few children once waiting for the train at railway station decided to play a game. They formed a state and entitled themselves as king, minister, judge and dacoit. “Suddenly the train came and children went away leaving their game incomplete,” wrote Shahbaz Gill.

Latest News

More From Pakistan