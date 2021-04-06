Lyricist Syed Saeed Gillani passes away

PESHAWAR: A noted lyricist, Syed Saeed Gillani passed away here on Monday at the age of 80 after a protracted illness.His funeral prayers were offered at historic Gor Khatri Archaeological Complex and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

Lovingly called Shah Jee, he had the honour of composing lyrics in five languages — Urdu, Hindko, Saraiki, Punjabi and Pashto. He led a major part of his life, 40 years, in Lahore where he wrote a number of film and TV songs. Late Syed Saeed Gillani had six poetic collections and a novel to his credit.