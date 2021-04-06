CM to announce Ramazan package soon

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will soon announce the Ramazan package to provide relief to the people during the holy month.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash during a post-cabinet media briefing, said an official handout.

He said the KP cabinet met here on Monday under the chairmanship of the chief minister. Ministers, advisors, special Assistants, chief secretary, additional chief secretary and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

Kamran Bangash said chief minister directed the cabinet members to prepare e-transfer policy within a week to ensure quick disposal as well as transparency in the postings and transfers.

He directed the ministers to convene a monthly review meeting of their departments to ensure early completion of the development projects initiated for the welfare of the people. Mahmood Khan directed to ensure the availability of first aid in the health sector in the remote areas by making the inactive civil dispensaries functional and ensure availability of required staff.

He asked the secretaries of the department to ensure strict implementation of the directives issued by the Chief Minister’s Office for the welfare of the masses.The chief minister directed the Health Department to include liver transplant, bone marrow treatment and blood transfusion in the Sehat Card Plus to ensure free treatment.

Kamran Bangash further said that the cabinet decided to provide a subsidy of Rs 20.8 billion on wheat to ensure the provision of atta to the people on government’s subsidized rates during Ramadan. It approved the procedure for providing 1320 residential flats on 150 kanals of land to the poor under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The price of each flat has been fixed at Rs.2.2 million. The beneficiaries will be those whose monthly income does not exceed Rs 40,000 and are permanent residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. One flat will be 780 square feet and the deserving people will get it through draw.

The cabinet also approved to provide compensation of Rs 1 million each to the families of seven persons who were martyred in Abbottabad during the Awami National Party government in the year 2010. The cabinet approved outsourcing of Regional Blood Transfusion Centres to ensure safe transfusion. The outsourcing will be implemented by the Healthcare Foundation.

The cabinet approved the establishment of “Jawan Markaz” at the district level in the province, which would provide IT base training, indoor sports facilities and create employment opportunities for the youth.

The first project of Jawan Markaz in Mardan is ready while in the second phase Peshawar Jawan Markaz will also be established. Under “Ehsass and Poverty Alleviation Program” four vehicles have been provided to Bait-ul-Mal. The program will start on April 11. The cabinet approved the establishment of a Skill Development Company. Private members of its Board of Directors include Maleeha Bangash, Iqbal Wazir, Affan Aziz and Shafiq.

It okayed the necessary amendments to the MTI appellate tribunal rules and approved setting up of primary care and management committees in hospitals, rural health centres and BHUs to improve health facilities and monitor them effectively.The reconstitution of the Board of Directors of KP-Economic Zones Development and Management Company was approved as well.