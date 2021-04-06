Mother among three killed by PUBG player

LAHORE:A young man apparently maddened by online game PUBG and drugs opened indiscriminate firing on his family, when they stopped him not to consume drugs, leaving three dead and injuring fourth one seriously at his house situated in Street No 03 Sikandria Colony.

The accused person has been identified as Bilal. The suspect confessed to the murders after being arrested. The bodies were removed to morgue for autopsy and the injured was shifted to hospital for treatment.

The victims have been identified as Khalida Bibi, the accused person's mother, his sister-in-law Uzma Neelum and neighbour Zahid while the injured persons are his brother Ali and sister Maria.

The condition of Maria is stated to be critical. Bilal used to play PUBG (Player Unknown's Battlegrounds) game and was also drug addict who used to consume 'ice,' a highly addictive stimulant drug. DSP Nawankot Umar Baloch said Bilal got angry after his mother told him not to use drugs and opened fire at his family members. Police said Bilal had also divorced his wife a few days ago. An FIR has been registered and investigation initiated. Forensic experts also collected evidences from the crime scene.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani took notice of the incident and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore. He said that stern action should be taken against the accused involved in this incident.

accidents: Around eight people were killed while 1,028 injured in 939 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 616 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 412 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here Monday.