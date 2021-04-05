No COVID-19 death reported in Sindh as 240 new cases emerge

karachi: No one has died due to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours in Sindh, but 240 more people have tested positive for the disease. The death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection is at 4,509 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 8,797 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 240 people, or three per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,334,372 tests, which have resulted in 266,617 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that according to the total deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 5,402 patients across the province are currently infected: 5,099 are in self-isolation at home, 10 at isolation centres and 293 at hospitals, while 266 patients are in critical condition, of whom 31 are on life support.

He added that 64 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 256,706, which shows the recovery rate to be 96.2 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 240 fresh cases of Sindh, 98 (or 41 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 42 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 27 from District South, 11 from District Central, eight from District Korangi, and five each from the Malir and West districts.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 51 new cases, Larkana eight, Sanghar, Umerkot and Tando Allahyar six each, Khairpur, Tando Muhammad Khan and Shaheed Benazirabad five each, Badin, Kambar, Naushehroferoze and Ghotki four each, Jacobabad, Thatta and Shikarpur three each, Dadu, Matiari and Kashmore two each, and Mirpurkhas and Sukkur one each, he added.