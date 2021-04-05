Boy falls in open drain, dies

SUKKUR: A six-year-old boy died when he fell into an open drain hole in district Shikarpur.

Reports said the boy, Ayan Ali, s/o Lutfullah Jalbani, resident of Mohalla Tharopur, district Shikarpur, fell down into an open drain and lost his life. The residents recovered the body of the boy and shifted it to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The people protested against the tragic death of the child and demanded the arrest of concerned municipal authorities as well as registration of an FIR. They also demanded the child’s death case should also be heard like dog-biting case by the Sindh High Court.