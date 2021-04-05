Minorities enjoy full liberty in Pakistan: governor

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said minorities in Pakistan have full liberty whereas India has become the slaughterhouse for minorities where RSS terrorists are targetting all minorities including Muslims, adding that the countries where minorities are not safe cannot prosper.

He said this while addressing an event on Easter organised by the Minority Advisory Council Punjab at Governor House here on Sunday and was talking to the media. Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam and others were also present.

Governor Ch Sarwar extended best wishes to Christian community on Easter and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government stands with the minorities and all-out efforts are being made to ensure the provision of rights to minorities in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ch Sarwar said that in order to strengthen any country, it is necessary to give religious freedom and protection to the minorities living there. Sharing his personal experience he said, “I myself have been a minority citizen in the UK as a Muslim so I am aware of minorities’ problems. Unfortunately, in our neighbouring country India, the state is sponsoring terrorism and persecuting minorities particularly Muslims. The sorry state of minorities in India is a matter of concern and world peace organisations should stop being indifferent to the plight of Muslims in Kashmir and India.”

He said that it is the responsibility of the international community not only to take notice of the atrocities committed against the minorities in India but also to ensure the protection of the lives and property of all minorities including Muslims and their religious freedom.

“All Pakistanis stand with the Muslims living in India and will continue to raise voices for their rights,” he added.

Minister for Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam said that all minorities living in Pakistan are playing their role in the development and prosperity of the country and we will not spare any sacrifice for the defence of Pakistan.

“I would also like to thank Prime Minister Imran Khan, Governor Ch Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for taking practical steps to address the problems of minorities and for ensuring the provision of all basic facilities of health and education to them,” he added.