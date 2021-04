Jordan prince under ‘house arrest’ amid coup plot rumours

AMMAN: Jordan’s official media warned on Sunday that security and stability are “red line” issues after a half-brother of King Abdullah II said he was put under house arrest and others were detained amid reports of a coup plot.

Washington and Gulf allies stressed their support for the pro-Western government in Amman, which announced it was due to make an official statement later in the day.

Jordan’s former crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein, 41, who lost his title in 2004, said he had been confined to his home, speaking in a video message which the BBC said on Saturday it had obtained from his lawyer.

Hamzah lashed out at Jordan’s “ruling system” and said several of his friends had been arrested, his security detail removed and his internet and phone lines cut.

He denied being part of “any conspiracy or nefarious organisation”, but said the country had “become stymied in corruption, in nepotism, and in misrule” and that nobody was allowed to criticise the authorities.

The official newspaper Al-Rai warned on Sunday that Jordan’s “security and stability” were a “red line that must not be crossed or even approached”.

Official news agency Petra said an unspecified number of suspects had been arrested, among them former close aides to the royal family Bassem Awadallah, chief of the royal court in 2007-2008, and Sherif Hassan bin Zaid.

The pair were detained for “security reasons”, Petra said, quoting a security source.

Hamzah’s mother, Queen Noor, tweeted on Sunday that she was “praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe.”

Hamzah is the eldest son of late King Hussein and American-born Queen Noor. He has had good relations officially with Abdullah, his half-brother, and is a popular figure close to tribal leaders. Abdullah had appointed Hamzah crown prince in 1999 in line with Hussein’s dying wishes, but in 2004 stripped him of the title and gave it to his own eldest son Hussein.

The army denied on Saturday that Prince Hamzah, who holds no official position, had been detained. “What has been published about the arrest of Prince Hamzah is not true,” said Joint Chiefs of Staff head Major General Yousef Huneiti. But the prince had been “asked to stop some activities that could be used to shake the stability and security of Jordan”, he said.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington was “closely following” the events in its close regional ally. “King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support,” he said.

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also quick to voice their full support for Jordan’s king and all steps taken to ensure stability.

The secretary general of the Arab League, in a statement posted on Facebook, said the organisation “expressed full solidarity” with the measures taken to maintain security and stability. The Gulf Cooperation Council also reaffirmed support for “all decisions and measures” taken by Abdullah.