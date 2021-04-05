Police busy in implementing people-friendly policies

Islamabad : The police have been busy implementing the people-friendly policies sought by the Inspector-General (Islamabad) Police Qazi Jamilur Rehman.

SP (Sadar Zone) Hamza Humayun along with DSP (Ramana Circle) Khalid Mahmood Awan visited the F-8 Church here and met with the bishop of the church. They delivered a message of IG Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar to the bishop and congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

The visiting officers assured the Christian community of their full support in ensuring the safety of life and property. They said that the police were busy helping the community without any discrimination. The Bishop appreciated the wishes expressed by the police high-ups and thanked them for the kind gesture. It is to mention here that the police had undertaken fool-proof security measures around the churches on the eve of Easter so as to protect the life and property of the Christian community.