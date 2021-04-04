close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

Passing-out parade held

National

Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

KHAR: The passing-out parade of the Bajaur Scouts was held here on Saturday.

The passing-out parade was held at the headquarters of the Bajaur Scouts in Khar, headquarters of Bajaur district. Sector Commander North Brigadier Chaudhry Azhar Munir was the chief guest on the occasion.

He gave away medals and commendation certificates to the scouts, who showed good performance during the training. Rahmat Khan was awarded for showing the best overall performance in the training. Cadet Abdullah and Akram also received awards.

