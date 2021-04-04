Corps Commander praises Rangers for maintaining law, order in Sindh

KARACHI: The passing out parade of Basic Recruits Training Course-28 was held at Rangers Training Centre and School Karachi. The Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, was the chief guest on the occasion. Due to Covid-19 safety protocol DG Rangers Sindh and some officers attended the ceremony.

According to ISPR, the corps commander reviewed the parade and gave away prizes to the distinguished recruits. Lieutenant General Anjum appreciated the training standards, agility and dedication of the Sindh Rangers to maintain law and order in Karachi, Interior Sindh and to secure borders.

Lieutenant General Anjum congratulated the passing out recruits and expressed determination that they will prove to be a great addition to the present workforce.