‘PM’s Clean & Green Pakistan vision top priority of RWMC’

Rawalpindi : Chairman of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Colonel (r) Ajmal Sabir Raja Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan`s Clean and Green Pakistan vision was the first priority and the RWMC would further improve the sanitation system of Rawalpindi and its tehsils.

He was addressing the introductory meeting at RWMC office here.

On the occasion, a detailed presentation on the working and performance of the company was given to the RWMC Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarar.

About 950 tons of garbage was disposed of from Rawalpindi and Tehsils Murree, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Kahutta and Kallar Syedan on daily basis.

He was informed that during three days of Eid-ul-Azha, 9,000 ton of entrails were disposed of, about 4,000 sanitary workers were In-charge of cleaning the city in two shifts, workers also perform manual sweeping and mechanical sweeping besides disposing off containers on daily basis.

Our workers were in charge of cleaning metro bus stations, while during the wave of Covid-19, a large scale disinfection campaign across the city was launched in which different areas were washed with chlorine water.

The MD said that on every national day or special occasion, cleanliness campaign were being performed adding, our communication teams were aware the problems being faced by the residents of Rawalpindi city and visit each and every house, markets, school, hospitals and educational institutes besides waste picking activities in parks as part of public awareness. RWMC chairman expressed satisfaction over the performance and activities, operation and monitoring system of the Company.