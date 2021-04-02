close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
Children of police martyrs to get free education

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
April 2, 2021

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with various educational institutions for free education to children of police martyrs and 50 percent fee concession to the serving and retired employees of the force.

On behalf of Islamabad Police, the accord was signed by SSP Headquarters Naveed Atif with various educational institutions. The schools included, the Smart School, Nicon Group of Colleges, Air foundation, Islamabad Science School and College, American Lycetuff and International Learning Hub School.

As per MoU, admission fee and security fee are also not applicable for children of martyrs. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman thanked the management of these educational institutions for this agreement who are contributing a lot for quality education. He said that welfare of Islamabad policemen is at top priority while equal education and health facilities would be provided to each policeman whether from officer or lower cadre.

