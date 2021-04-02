Rs1.5b allocated for vaccine: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced earmarking Rs1.5 billion for the purchase of one million doses of corona vaccine.

Talking to the media at a vaccination centre established at Greater Iqbal Park LDA Sports Complex, the CM announced that funds have been allocated to procure over one million doses. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and complimented the health department, as well as the administration, for their work. The facility of vaccination will be provided to the special persons and the elderly people at their homes through ambulance, he added.

Meanwhile, 64 people have died of corona during the last 24 hours while 275 critical patients are under treatment. Similarly, 22,624 have been tested during the last 24 hours as the number of active patients has reached 26,898 in the province, he said. The health system was burdened due to corona patients and the need for oxygen for patients has increased seven times, he added. The CM stated that four lakh have been vaccinated and announced gradually extending the scope of vaccination drive. Combined vaccination was not started anywhere in the world as it's done gradually, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the provision of vaccination doses from the federal government is being also ensured. The Punjab government will procure one million doses and 1.5 billion rupees have been allocated for this purpose, he said. More vaccination centres are being set up in Lahore and the total number will increase to 127 in Punjab, he added. The CM said corona is spreading rapidly and the government has given attention to seven major cities with more than a 12 per cent positive rate. An effective lockdown has been imposed in these cities from today while partial lockdown has been imposed in seven cities from today with a 12 per cent corona patient ratio. He appealed to the citizens to wear facemasks.

The government wants that the industry should not affected and businesses should also continue, he said. The government wants to move ahead while ensuring a balance between the corona and the business activities. The government does not want to bother the citizens but is protecting their health and if the citizens will follow SOPs, the early elimination of coronavirus will be possible, he added. To a question, the CM said the government will continue to serve the masses while those who are engaged in politics may continue their mission. The detailed decision of the Supreme Court is awaited about local government and the government will move forward according to it, he said. Notice of the disappearance of corona doses in Services Hospital and its wastage in Mozang Hospital has been taken. MS Mozang Hospital is suspended. An inquiry has been ordered and facts will be shared with the media after the investigation, he said while replying to another question. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan commissioner, secretary primary and secondary health and others were present.

notice: Usman Buzdar has directed the administration to utilise every possible resource to extinguish the fire in Urdu Bazaar, Rawalpindi. The Rescue 1122 and line departments should expedite their rescue-related activities, he added. The CM has also sought a report from the administration and directed to hold the investigation.

CM grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Burewala and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He has also sought a report from the administration about the accident.