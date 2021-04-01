close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
A
APP
April 1, 2021

Dry weather forecast

Islamabad

April 1, 2021

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Wednesday forecast dry weather likely to persist in capital during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, Met office reported.

Districts of Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab will remain under the grip of Heat wave conditions. Dust raising winds/gusty winds are likely to be prevailed. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Maximum temperatures recorded in (°C): Mithi, Karachi 42, Sibbi, Lasbella, Thatta 41, Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor, Tando Jam and Jacobabad 40.

