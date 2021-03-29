close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 29, 2021

Man held for rape, murder of stepdaughter

National

FAISALABAD: Police traced and arrested the murderer of a five-year-old girl within 24 hours. The girl had gone missing on Saturday and her body was found behind her house under stairs. According to City Police Officer Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, four teams were constituted and assigned different tasks. He added keeping in view the suspicious conduct and changing statements of stepfather of the child, Shahzad, he was interrogated on suspicion and he had confessed to committing the heinous crime.

