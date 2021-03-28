No progress at KMC sports complex projects

KARACHI: There has been no progress at the projects at KMC sports complex Kashmir Road for several years although only 10 percent of the work is to be done.

Financial constraints and lethargic attitude of the officials concerned are the reasons behind the delay, sources informed 'The News'.

First the development projects at the Kashmir Road sports complex were delayed by the death of the contractor, then after a lull of couple of years the work was started but stopped once again due to various reasons, including Covid-19, a KMC sports complex source said.

The development work was started in 2013, and it should have been completed in in 2014-15. But due to the death of the contractor of the development, the projects were stopped for more than three years.

But an official connected to the sports projects told 'The News' that the projects would be completed within a few months. The financial issues would be resolved soon and the remaining development work would be completed, he added.

The KMC has one of the biggest sports infrastructure in the country, including the Women Sports Complex, and several sports grounds in various parts of the city.

The projects at KMC sports complex include a bowling alley, new squash courts, a fustsal arena, badminton courts, volleyball courts, a football ground, three cricket practice pitches, and a pavilion which can accommodate more than 2000 spectators. The pavilion is in front of the football and athletic facilities.

A tartan track was included in the initial plans but later dropped because of lack of resources.