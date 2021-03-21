Senior artistes avail vaccination facility at Arts Council

Many senior writers, actors and artists have been availing the Covid-19 vaccination facility set up at the Arts Council of Pakistan with the cooperation of the Sindh health department.

Veteran actors and writers including Talat Hussain, Shakeel, Javed Shaikh, Behroz Sabzwari, Haseena Moin, Anwer Maqsood, Prof Anees Zaidi, Anwer Shaoor, Shakeel Adilzada and others have received the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine at the facility.

Commenting on the facility, renowned writer and media person Anwar Maqsood said the Sindh government deserved praise for supporting the Arts Council. He urged the people to consider vaccination as their duty to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We have done our duty by getting vaccinated so that Pakistan can come out of this epidemic,” said Javed Shaikh as he was inoculated.