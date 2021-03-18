Man held for having wife, daughter slain

LAHORE:CIA Model Town police have arrested a man for killing his wife and a daughter through a hired assassin.

As per DIG Investigation Lahore, accused Dilawar wanted to marry his sister-in-law. To get his wife out of the way, the accused hired a shooter, Noman, for killing his wife Ayesha Bibi and daughter Maheen and described the double murder as a robbery.

Meanwhile, Raiwind Investigation police arrested a driver and vehicle’s owner for killing a traffic warden while violating one-way. North Cantt Investigation police arrested a man, Nazakat Ali, for burning his wife Kishwar Bibi to death.

Shafiqabad Investigation police arrested one Daniel Wajid for killing caretaker of an Imambargah, Riaz Hussain. Kahna Investigation police arrested a woman, Kishwar, along with her alleged paramour Imran Abbas alias Qamar Baloch for killing her husband Arif by injecting him with drugs. Kahna Investigation police arrested two men Tariq and Aqib for killing a youth, Babar, on a monetary issue with clubs. Factory Area Investigation police arrested one Azeem for killing his paternal aunt Asiya Bibi. Harbanspura Investigation police arrested one James for killing his wife in the name of honour.