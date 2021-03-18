close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
AFP
March 18, 2021

Italian court acquits Eni, Shell

World

AFP
March 18, 2021

Milan: An Italian court on Wednesday cleared oil majors Eni and Shell of corruption charges related to a major deal in Nigeria, according to media and a corruption watchdog. The case focused on claims that $1.1 billion (920 million euros) in bribes had been paid to secure a giant Nigerian offshore oilfield in 2011.

