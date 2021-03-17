Three remanded for throwing eggs and ink on Gill

By News Desk

LAHORE: A local court on Tuesday handed over three people, reportedly of the PML-N, to the police on three-day physical remand for allegedly throwing eggs and ink on Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill.

The police produced the accused — Ghulam Abbas, Ateeq and Tariq before Judicial Magistrate Waseem Iftikhar in district courts here. The police told the court that the accused were arrested from the Lahore High Court after they allegedly threw eggs and ink on Gill when he attended for a hearing on Monday.

The police said physical custody of the accused was required for investigations and requested the court grant them physical remand for the purpose. At this, the court handed over the accused to the police on physical remand for three days (until March 18), while reviewing the record.

The court directed the police to produce the accused on expiry of their physical remand. The police had on March 16 registered a case against the suspects for allegedly throwing eggs and ink at the PM’s aide. Lahore High Court’s security official Absar Ahmad had filed the criminal complaint.