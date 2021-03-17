Boris sets out post-Brexit foreign policy strategy

LONDON: The UK must be “match-fit for a more competitive world”, Boris Johnson said as he set out a foreign policy strategy for the country’s role following Brexit and the rise of China as a global force.

The strategy, which includes a plan to increase the UK’s nuclear stockpile, will see Britain tilt towards the Indo-Pacific region as the world’s “geopolitical and economic centre of gravity” moves east. But closer to home, Russia still remains the “most acute threat to our security”, the document said.

In his foreword to the Integrated Review Of Security, Defence, Development And Foreign Policy, the Prime Minister said Brexit marked a “new chapter in our history” and the UK was now “open to the world, free to tread our own path”.

Johnson said: “Few nations are better placed to navigate the challenges ahead, but we must be willing to change our approach and adapt to the new world emerging around us. Open and democratic societies like the UK must demonstrate they are match-fit for a more competitive world.”

The strategy acknowledges the risks posed by increased competition between states, including a more assertive China, along with terrorism, organised crime, climate change and the “realistic possibility” of another pandemic.

The increased focus on the Indo-Pacific region is an acknowledgement of Chinese influence, as well as the importance of countries including India and Japan.

The shift will be underlined by the deployment of the HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group to the region on its maiden operational mission later this year and a visit by Johnson to India in April. Johnson has been under pressure from Tory backbenchers to take a tougher line with Beijing, but the language in the review highlights the need for continued cooperation.

“We will invest in enhanced China-facing capabilities, through which we will develop a better understanding of China and its people, while improving our ability to respond to the systemic challenge that it poses to our security, prosperity and values – and those of our allies and partners.

“We will continue to pursue a positive trade and investment relationship with China, while ensuring our national security and values are protected. We will also cooperate with China in tackling transnational challenges such as climate change.”

The review: Sets out the UK’s aim to be a “science and tech superpower” by 2030, with the ability to “monitor, protect and defend our interests” in space and ensuring cutting-edge defensive and offensive cyber capabilities.

Commits to return to spending 0.7 per cent of gross national income on overseas aid “when the fiscal situation allows”. States that tackling climate change and biodiversity loss is the Government’s “number one international priority” in 2021 and beyond.

The review warns of a “deteriorating security environment” in the world. The proliferation of chemical and nuclear weapons, advanced conventional weapons and “novel military technologies” will “increase the risk and intensity of conflict”.

There is a “realistic possibility” that a terrorist group will launch a successful chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) attack by 2030, the report said. In a sign that defence spending will shift away from traditional, and expensive, military hardware the report noted “the advantages offered by high-tech capabilities may be eroded by affordable, easily-available, low-tech threats such as drones and improvised explosive devices”. In response to the “evolving security environment”, the Government will lift a cap on the number of nuclear warheads in the UK arsenal.

By the mid-2020s there had been a commitment that no more than 180 warheads would be held but the stockpile could now increase to 260. A policy of “deliberate ambiguity” will mean the public will not be given figures for the operational stockpile or how many missiles and warheads are deployed.

Ahead of the Integrated Review’s publication Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC that “over time as the circumstances change and the threats change, we need to maintain a minimum credible level of deterrent”.

“Why? Because it is the ultimate guarantee, the ultimate insurance policy against the worst threat from hostile states.”

The review includes the creation of a new state-of-the-art counter-terrorism operations centre to streamline the response of police and the intelligence agencies in the event of an attack.

There will also be a new “situation centre” in the Cabinet Office similar to the White House situation room where former president Barack Obama was able to watch the US special forces operation to kill Osama bin Laden in real time.

The publication comes after the Prime Minister announced in November a £16.5 billion increase in defence spending over the next four years, focusing on the future battlefields of space and cyber. However, military chiefs have made clear the investment in new technologies will mean cuts to some “industrial age” capabilities, to be set out in a further paper by the Ministry of Defence next week.

The Army is expected to be the biggest loser, with troop numbers expected to be slashed by more than 10,000, while its fleet of Challenger 2 main battle tanks is expected to be reduced by a third and the Warrior infantry fighting vehicle retired altogether. Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said the review was “riddled with inconsistencies and contradictions” and “there is a yawning gap between this Government’s words and its action”.