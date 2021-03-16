Raas allows schools to conduct exams till 19th

LAHORE: Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Monday allowed all public and private schools in eight districts to keep campuses open only for send-ups and entrance exams till March 19.

The School Education Department (SED) Punjab had earlier announced that public and private schools of seven districts including Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Multan and Sialkot to observe ‘Spring Break’ from March 15 to March 28, 2021. However, as per the announcement of Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood that campuses could conduct exams, many campuses in the provincial metropolis were open on Monday. The SED Punjab’s earlier notification about ‘Spring Break’ was also silent about the exams owing to which students, parents and administration of schools had to face problems.

Nonetheless, in a social media post on Monday afternoon, Dr Murad Raas announced that all public and private schools were only allowed to conduct examinations (Send Ups & Entry Exams) till Friday March19. He also said schools in Sargodha would also follow this order so now total districts where schools would be completely shut down after March 19 are eight.

“Please adjust your schedules accordingly. Anyone in violation will be sealed,” the minister observed in his message.It is pertinent to mention here that in rest of the 28 districts schools have been directed to follow regular schedule.