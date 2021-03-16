Concert amid pandemic evokes criticism

Islamabad: The people from different walks of life condemned the live concerts being organised in the capital city at the time when new wave of corona virus is posing grave threats to the life of people.

They stated that it was really hard to understand the logic behind spring festivals and musical concerts in the face of pandemic that has returned back with more serious threats. The official statistics showed that the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are among the top ten highly corona-affected areas in the country.

Famous actress Mehwish Hayat said “This is very disappointing to be having live concerts with so many people while we are still not free of Covid-19. The cases are on the rise again and we are experiencing a deadly third wave. Let's please act responsibly!”

Shahid Abbas, a resident of Islamabad, said, “I got shocked when I see pictures of concert shared by different people on social media. A large number of people could be seen enjoying live musical concert in a small hall in Islamabad without caring about the corona virus pandemic.” “I request Asad Umer who is heading National Command and Operation Centre (CNOC) to take notice of the situation and ban these kinds of activities to protect the general public,” he said.