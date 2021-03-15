Drugs business goes unchecked in Pindora

Rawalpindi: The residents of Pindora area have urged the quarters concerned to take strict action against the rising trend of drug peddling in the area directly jeopardizing the youth risked contracting the menace amid proliferating number of addicts.

Muhammad Iftikhar Randhawa, a school teacher residing in Pindora area said the drug sale and use was going unchecked in various parts of Pindora.

An official of the Rawalpindi Police requesting anonymity said the areas of Pindora where drug use and the sale was on the rise were Mehmoodabad, Mutton Market, Benazir Chowk, and Kiyani Brothers plaza opposite a private school.