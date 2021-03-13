89pc Pakistanis want corona vaccine be free of cost: survey

ISLAMABAD: At least 89pc of Pakistani want to have COVID-19 vaccine free of charge while 11pc say that it should be charged. In a question whether the vaccine be administered at home or will have to go somewhere else? 43pc were of the view that it should be administered at home, while other 57pc stick to do it at home. In a question when will the corona vaccine be available? Around of 56pc hopeful that it would be available within a year, 13pc say it would take more than a year and 31pc were not sure about it. In another query about which type of corona vaccine is available in Pakistan? Amazingly 97pc were unaware about it and only 3pc revealed the name of the vaccine.

In another string of survey conducted in partnership with the World Economic Forum points to a notable increase in COVID-19 vaccination intent since December in all 15 countries studied. The survey also shows that in many countries, a large majority of those who intend to get a vaccine will seek to do as soon as it is available to them.

The survey was conducted among more than 13,500 adults under the age of 75, February 25-28, 2021, on Ipsos’ Global Advisor online platform.

Vaccination intent on the rise:

Adults who strongly or somewhat agree they would get a vaccine against COVID-19 make up a majority of those who report they have not yet received it in all but one of the 15 countries surveyed. Intent to get vaccinated among those who are not is:

• Very high in Brazil (89%), Italy (85%), China (82%), Spain (82%), Mexico (80%), and South Korea (80%);

• Fairly high in Canada (79%), Australia (78%), Japan (74%), and Germany (74%);

• Middling in the United States (65%), South Africa (65%), and France (59%); and,

• Low in Russia (42%).

The percentage of those who strongly agree they will get vaccinated has increased in every one of the 15 countries since a similar survey was conducted December 17-20, 2020. At the time, many of the countries in the study had not yet approved a vaccine.

• Since mid-December, eight of the 15 countries have seen an uptick in vaccine intent among those who have not been vaccinated of more than 20 percentage points: Italy (by 36 percentage points to 62% who strongly agree), Spain (+31 to 57%), the U.K and Brazil (+24 to 70% and 76%, respectively), France (+23 to 35%), Mexico (+22 to 64%), and Canada and Germany (+21 to 60% and 51%, respectively).

• The countries showing the smallest gains are Russia (+2 to 16%) and the United States (+3 to 41%).

• To put these numbers in perspective, according to Oxford University data, the share of the population who had been given at least one dose of the vaccine at the time of the survey was: approximately 29% in the U.K; 14% in the U.S.; 3 to 5% in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, and Spain; 1% in Mexico; and less than 1% in Australia, Japan, South Africa, and South Korea.

The survey was conducted by Ipsos on its Global Advisor online platform, February 25-28, 2021, among adults 18-74 years of age in Canada, South Africa, and the United States, and 16-74 in Australia, Brazil, China (mainland), France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The samples in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain, the UK, and the US can be taken as representative of the general adult population in these countries under the age of 75. The samples in Brazil, China (mainland), Mexico, Russia, and South Africa are more urban, more educated, and/or more affluent than the general population. The survey results for these countries should be viewed as reflecting the views of the more “connected” segment of their population.

Part of the survey was conducted in all 15 countries with a base sample of 1,000+ adults in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S., and of 500+ adults in each of Mexico, Russia, South Africa. The other part was conducted in the same countries except Russia, with a base sample of 1,000+ adults in every country.

This document includes comparisons with data from a similar survey conducted on the Ipsos Global Advisor platform, December 17-20, 2020, and July 24-August 7, 2020.

The data is weighted so that each country’s sample composition best reflects the demographic profile of the adult population according to the most recent census data.

Where results do not sum to 100 or the ‘difference’ appears to be +/-1 more/less than the actual, this may be due to rounding, multiple responses, or the exclusion of “don't know” or not stated responses.

The precision of Ipsos online polls is calculated using a credibility interval with a poll of N=1,000 accurate to +/-3.5 percentage points. For more information on Ipsos’ use of credibility intervals, please visit the Ipsos website.

The publication of these findings abides by local rules and regulations.