Imran orders holding gas tariff steady for the next few months

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed his economy team to maintain the gas tariff for the next the few months in order to provide relief to consumers.

Chairing a review meeting on the prices of flour, sugar and other essential commodities, the Prime Minister called for intensifying efforts to facilitate the common folk, particularly the poor.

Federal ministers Khusro Bakhtiar, Hafeez Sheikh, Hammad Azhar, Fakhr-e-Imam, Omar Ayub and Asad Umar; special assistants Nadeem Babar, Waqar Masood and Tabish Gohar, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen, federal secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the stability of prices of essential commodities, particularly of flour, and the measures to reduce the prices of sugar, gas and petrol. The Prime Minister was given a briefing on the prices of petroleum products in the international market.

PM’s Special Assistant on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar, said gas prices were raised on July 1, 2019, and now the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had again recommended a 6-7 per cent increase in its tariff.

The Prime Minister directed his economic team to ensure the stability of flour prices until the government introduces the targeted subsidy scheme. He said a comprehensive programme was under consideration for the provision of direct subsidy on flour to the poor. The subsidy was aimed at providing financial relief to the weaker sections.

He stressed on the timely import of wheat through public and private means as per the government’s decisions, keeping in view future needs.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on proposed measures to bring down the price of sugar. The meeting was told that under the Ramadan relief package, Rs7 billion had been approved for provision of commodities at subsidised rates.